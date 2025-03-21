Netflix adds second season of glossy Belgian love triangle drama that caused a stir
High Tides season 2 promises 'more drama, romance, and adventures'
Netflix has added the second season of High Tides, a Belgian series about a group of wealthy young people who spend a doomed summer together.
The first series caused a stir, winning great reviews and managing to enter the streamer's Top 10 most-watched list. With echoes of shows like Outer Banks, the 10-part first season saw the group looking for love but finding something much darker in the fashionable Belgian seaside town of Knokke.
One of the main characters is Daan (Eliyha Altena), a newcomer to town who doesn't come from money but wants to infiltrate the group, which includes Louise Basteyns (Pommelien Thijs) and Alex Vandael (Willem De Schryver).
Teasing the second season, Netflix says: "High Tides continues after the dramatic events of the previous season, in which we follow Louise, Daan and Alex in their search for love and recognition. Will the handsome, wealthy Louise choose the sympathetic Daan, the flamboyant millionaire's son Alex, or herself after all? Do the youngsters escape from the world of destruction in which they grew up? And do their ruthless parents still get away with everything when Alex's grandmother comes to put things in order?"
The makers add fans should expect "more drama, romance, and adventures".
The first series of the Flemish-Dutch co-production was released in 2023, the same year as the hit movie Saltburn, which it shares some similarities with. Saltburn was also about someone from a working-class background trying to infiltrate a wealthy circle. It's probably fair to say High Tides isn't quite on the level of Saltburn but it did win an 80 % Rotten Tomatoes audience score and won high praise from its many fans. Originally in Flemish, there are a number of subtitle options available including English.
One of the reasons why Netflix is arguably the best streaming service is because it gives you a great opportunity to catch top dramas from around Europe that you'd never have previously ever even been aware of. A recent example is The Åre Murders, a splendid six-part Swedish crime thriller about a female detective who's hiding from life only to find herself in the middle of a murder case. Another great example is the German series, Kleo, about an East German spy who sets off on a revenge mission. Kleo has echoes of Killing Eve but I actually preferred it to Killing Eve.
High Tides season 2 is on Netflix now.
