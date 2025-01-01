Netflix adds Matthew McConaughey movie in which he delivers must-see Oscar-winning performance

It was the line — and the drawl — that launched a thousand impersonations. "Welcome to the Dallas Buyers Club", a film that shone a light on a lesser-known corner of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and the climax to one of the most famous about-turns in modern acting history. And, of course, Dallas Buyers Club — which has now been added to Netflix in the US — at last won Matthew McConaughey a much-anticipated Oscar.

A few years before, the actor had taken hold of his own career, turned his back on rom-coms and investing in his talents in lower-budget indies like Bernie (re-uniting him with director Richard Linklater, who gave him his breakthrough role in 1993's Dazed and Confused, Killer Joe, The Paper Boy and Mud, giving him characters he could really get his teeth into. The McConnaissance, as it became known, made him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood so he could pick and choose his roles, from the lead in Interstellar to the stunning one-scene cameo in The Wolf Of Wall Street that turned the film on its head.

seemsJean Marc Vallee’s Dallas Buyers Club was set in mid-1980s Texas, the story of a deeply unlikely partnership between the real-life good ol' boy, sex-addict and homophobe, Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey), and transsexual activist Rayon (Jared Leto). To his horror and disbelief, Woodroof is diagnosed with AIDS and, with just 30 days left to live, he looks for alternative therapies, as well as smuggling approved drugs into the US from wherever he can find them. Joining forces with Rayon, who is also being treated for AIDS, he sells the treatments to an increasing number of people who the medical establishment seem unable to save.

Between them, McConaughey and Leto dominated the major awards ceremonies, scooping Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor trophies respectively at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and SAG, among others. McConaughey’s barnstorming performance brought a large dose of credibility to Woodroof's transformation from red-neck pleasure seeker to unconventional hero, even though his extreme weight loss for the role — forty seven pounds in total (21kg) — created even bigger headlines. Co-star Leto, returning to acting after a five-year gap, shed thirty pounds to play Rayon and avoided the flamboyant style that has become his trademark in recent years.

Staying in character for the entire 25 days of the film’s production, it showcased his method approach and the result was a charismatic piece of acting that won universal praise.

With a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film found favor with critics and cinemagoers alike, bringing in over $55 million at the worldwide box office, compared to an estimated budget of just $5 million. But it’s turned out to be more than a critical and financial success. In telling its compelling, inspirational story some 30 years after the real events took place, it reached a whole new generation. Watched today, after three more decades, it reaches yet another one, showing how attitudes have changed, how treatment has improved — and how much further there is to go.

The power of its message never wanes, nor does McConaughey’s performance. It’s a must-see.

Dallas Buyers Club is now on Netflix in the US (added on 1 January 2025). In the UK it's available to rent via various places including Apple TV Plus.