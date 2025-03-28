Netflix adds the most perfect rom-com - but warning: it might have you making bold life decisions

By published

Netflix has added The Life List - a cozy movie that is set to stay with you for weeks after you have watched it.

Sofia Carson as Alex in The Life List looking sad with her head in her hands
(Image credit: Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2025.)

If you are a fan of Netflix rom-coms, then I have got your weekend viewing sorted. The Life List, which is based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s 2013 novel of the same name, has just landed on the streaming site and is set to stay with you long after you have watched it.

The story follows Alex (Sofia Carson), a young woman left reeling following the death of her beloved mother. But while Alex and her siblings struggle to deal with their sudden loss, Alex is given a surprise gift from beyond the grave when her mother leaves her a list of her childhood aspirations along with instructions on how to conquer them.

You know the drill by now with these movies - soon Alex goes on an “unforeseen and surprising journey” that will see her questioning all her life choices, and soon a new and shiny future is mapped out ahead of her until Alex is left with one final task: finding true love.

As Alex initially finds the challenge a tricky one, she refers to a checklist for potential suitors, with important qualities being kindness and the ability to bring the best out of others. But can Alex fulfil her mother's dying wish and find her dream man?

Connie Britton as Elizabeth and Sofia Carson as Alex hugging as they lay down in The Life List

Connie Britton as Alex's late mom, Elizabeth. (Image credit: Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2025.)

Carson, who has also starred in Purple Hearts and Carry-On, is joined in the cast by Connie Britton as Alex’s late mother and Kyle Allen as Alex's love interest, Brad. But while this movie is essentially a rom-com, there is also more to the story than that.

Perhaps the film should come with the warning that it will make you want to get cracking on that bucket list if you have one. Do you want to go skydiving? Learn Italian? Maybe you just want to get a dog? I'm convinced this movie might just give you just the push you need. Enjoy!

The Life List is available to stream on Netflix now.

CATEGORIES
Claire Crick
Claire Crick
Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch

Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia. 

After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off

She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz! 

As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me

Netflix has just got one of the most disturbing horror movies you'll ever see — and it gave me a serious case of white knuckles
Jason Statham in A Working Man

How to watch A Working Man
Esther and Kelby in Beyond Paradise season 3

Beyond Paradise's Esther and Kelby both look for romance in new series tease stars
See more latest
Most Popular
Esther and Kelby in Beyond Paradise season 3
Beyond Paradise's Esther and Kelby both look for romance in new series tease stars
Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me
Netflix has just got one of the most disturbing horror movies you'll ever see — and it gave me a serious case of white knuckles
Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Bill (Don Diamont) in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill regrets Luna's pardon?
Clemency Burton-Hill in My Brain: After the Rupture
BBC2 tonight airs a powerful doc about a musician who suffered a catastrophic brain haemorrhage and survived
Colby Muhammad as Kat talking to someone in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat makes a bold decision, but regrets it shortly thereafter?
Beyond Paradise season 3 cast in Shipton Abbott
How to watch Beyond Paradise season 3 online or on TV
Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, March 27?
A still of some treasure from Netflix&#039;s Gold &amp; Greed: The Hunt for Fenn&#039;s Treasure.
Netflix's new documentary has hidden clues to a real chest of gold — will anyone find the treasure?
Jason Statham in A Working Man
How to watch A Working Man
Laura Wright as Carly leaning over Maurice Benard as Sonny in a hospital bed in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Sonny lands in a coma before he can have the surgery?
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch