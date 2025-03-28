Netflix adds the most perfect rom-com - but warning: it might have you making bold life decisions
Netflix has added The Life List - a cozy movie that is set to stay with you for weeks after you have watched it.
If you are a fan of Netflix rom-coms, then I have got your weekend viewing sorted. The Life List, which is based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s 2013 novel of the same name, has just landed on the streaming site and is set to stay with you long after you have watched it.
The story follows Alex (Sofia Carson), a young woman left reeling following the death of her beloved mother. But while Alex and her siblings struggle to deal with their sudden loss, Alex is given a surprise gift from beyond the grave when her mother leaves her a list of her childhood aspirations along with instructions on how to conquer them.
You know the drill by now with these movies - soon Alex goes on an “unforeseen and surprising journey” that will see her questioning all her life choices, and soon a new and shiny future is mapped out ahead of her until Alex is left with one final task: finding true love.
As Alex initially finds the challenge a tricky one, she refers to a checklist for potential suitors, with important qualities being kindness and the ability to bring the best out of others. But can Alex fulfil her mother's dying wish and find her dream man?
Carson, who has also starred in Purple Hearts and Carry-On, is joined in the cast by Connie Britton as Alex’s late mother and Kyle Allen as Alex's love interest, Brad. But while this movie is essentially a rom-com, there is also more to the story than that.
Perhaps the film should come with the warning that it will make you want to get cracking on that bucket list if you have one. Do you want to go skydiving? Learn Italian? Maybe you just want to get a dog? I'm convinced this movie might just give you just the push you need. Enjoy!
The Life List is available to stream on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
