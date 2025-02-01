Netflix announces surprise return of divisive workplace comedy with 40% on Rotten Tomatoes — and I think it's a smart move

When it hit Netflix in mid-2024, workplace comedy series Tires seriously divided viewers; critics hated it and it sits at 40% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers enjoyed it enough to see it beat Bridgerton in the audience score.

By the sounds of it, Netflix has decided that this latter score is more important than the former, because it's just announced that Tires season 2 is on the way. It's set to come out at some point in 2025.

Tires is about the owner of an auto repair chain who tries to keep it in business after inheriting it from his father, despite being a pretty ineffectual leader. His staff help out largely so they can stay employed.

The big name behind the show is comedian Shane Gillis, who co-created it alongside Steve Gerben and John McKeever. The first two also star in it while the latter directed the episodes. According to reports Gillis also funded production of the first season from his own pocket, though you'd imagine Netflix could have loosened the purse strings for season 2.

It sounds like Tires season 2 could continue the formula of the first season, but Netflix hasn't shared that much more on it. However we do know it'll get some pretty big-name guest stars including Vince Vaughn, Thomas Haden Church and Jon Lovitz; judging by first-look images, Vaughn will play a friend of the main characters while Haden Church will be the father of the main character and Lovitz will be a customer .

Given how quick Netflix is to cancel shows, it's a small miracle that Tires survived to season 2, but I think it's a good move. The first season showed potential and now the creators have a few episodes under their belts, the next season could be really great.

Remember, many classic comedies started with slow first seasons like The Office, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Parks and Rec; it takes time for creators to find their rhythm.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm hoping that Tires season 2 will offer a few more episodes to sink our teeth into though; the first had only six thirty-minute bites which wasn't enough to really get an idea of the show. This is a premise that could've easily been stretched out to network TV lengths of episodes (although I know that streaming services don't do 22-episode seasons), and a longer episode count will again help the show improve.

We'll have to find out more when Netflix offers us more on Tires season 2.