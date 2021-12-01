Netflix confirms 'Money Heist' spin-off series that will focus on returning character

Money Heist might be coming to an end as the final installment of season five launches on Netflix this week, but there's good news for fans as a spin-off series focusing on Andrés 'Berlin' de Fonollosa is coming to Netflix in 2023.

The character of Berlin has become popular among viewers, known for his charming personality and sarcastic sense of humour, but he also has a much darker side which makes him an excellent jewel thief. It is believed his character has 27 successful heists to his name.

And now, the character is set to get his own show, which is currently in development and will be arriving on Netflix in just over a year's time.

Speaking to TV Line and other press about the spin-off, Berlin actor Pedro Alonso said: "I'm so happy about it. I am deeply grateful to be able to connect with people all over the world and receive so much love and such a memorable time.

"We started this series walking into the unknown and we have been winning ever since. You fans are our accomplices and thank you for that."

This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues... Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKqNovember 30, 2021 See more

**Money Heist spoilers ahead**

In the original Money Heist series, Berlin died after being shot multiple times by a S.W.A.T team, and in Part 2 of the acclaimed series, he sacrifices himself in order to give the other robbers time to escape. He also had a fatal disease named Helmer’s Myopathy, which he was diagnosed with prior to the events of the series, so his ill-health could have been one of the reasons he chose to give up his own life.

Berlin shows up in flashbacks later on in the series, but this spin-off will give fans a deeper look at his character and could potentially be a prequel to Money Heist given that Berlin is already dead. Having said that, he could continue to appear in flashbacks as he has been in recent series - the format remains to be seen.

Speaking about the global fan support for Berlin, Pedro Alonso added: "It is really amazing this feeling knowing that people all over the world have favourite characters and favourite quotes. This is demanding work but it is worth it because of the fans."

The final installment of Money Heist arrives on Netflix on Dec. 3rd and ahead of the release the streaming channel has just launched a new trailer for the end of season 5, which you can watch below...

Money Heist is available to stream globally via Netflix.