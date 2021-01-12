A good premium movie service has new movies every week. And not only that, it makes sure you know that it has new movies coming out every week. That's something HBO has done for decades. And today, Netflix has announced the same plan.

The movies will run the gamut across every genre and will star people who typically star in movies. That includes people like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer. They also will include others.

Some of the movies Netflix has listed below already have dates attached to them. Some do not. (Not yet, anyway.)

A good many of the films you'll see listed below are in English, many (a smaller many, anyway) are not. And not every movie listed here will be available everywhere in the world. Though if we could recommend one thing for 2021, it'd be to step outside your comfort zone a tad and not be afraid of subtitles. It opens up a whole new world.

And all that said, here's the full list of flicks slated to hit Netflix in 2021. It's subject to change, but guaranteed to be enjoyable.