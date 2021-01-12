Netflix is showing new movies every week in 2021 — here's the full list
Get ready for a year full of really good stuff.
A good premium movie service has new movies every week. And not only that, it makes sure you know that it has new movies coming out every week. That's something HBO has done for decades. And today, Netflix has announced the same plan.
The movies will run the gamut across every genre and will star people who typically star in movies. That includes people like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer. They also will include others.
Some of the movies Netflix has listed below already have dates attached to them. Some do not. (Not yet, anyway.)
A good many of the films you'll see listed below are in English, many (a smaller many, anyway) are not. And not every movie listed here will be available everywhere in the world. Though if we could recommend one thing for 2021, it'd be to step outside your comfort zone a tad and not be afraid of subtitles. It opens up a whole new world.
And all that said, here's the full list of flicks slated to hit Netflix in 2021. It's subject to change, but guaranteed to be enjoyable.
- 8 Rue de l'Humanité
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Castle for Christmas
- Afterlife of the Party
- Army of the Dead
- Awake
- A Week Away
- A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
- Back to the Outback
- Bad Trip
- Beauty
- Blonde
- Blood Red Sky
- Bombay Rose
- Beckett
- Bruised
- Concrete Cowboy (read our review)
- Don't Look Up
- Double Dad
- Escape from Spiderhead
- Fear Street Trilogy
- Fever Dream
- Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
- Fuimos Canciones
- I Care A Lot (February 19
- Intrusion
- Kate
- Love Hard
- Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
- Monster
- Moxie (March 3)
- Munich
- Nightbooks
- Night Teeth
- No One Gets Out Alive
- O2
- Outside the Wire (January 15)
- Penguin Bloom (January 27)
- Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
- Red Notice
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Stowaway
- Sweet Girl
- The Dig (January 29)
- The Guilty
- The Hand of God
- The Harder They Fall
- The Kissing Booth 3
- The Last Letter from Your Lover
- The Last Mercenary
- The Loud House Movie
- The Power of the Dog
- The Princess Switch 3
- There's Someone Inside Your House
- The Starling
- The Swarm
- The White Tiger (January 22)
- The Woman in the Window
- Things Heard and Seen
- Thunder Force
- tick, tick...BOOM!
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
- Untitled Alexandre Moratto
- Untitled Graham King
- Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
- Wish Dragon
- YES DAY (March 12)
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.