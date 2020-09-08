Netflix just dropped the official trailer for 'the Boys in the Band'

The Boys in the Band includes the cast from the Broadway show.

Netflix just released the official trailer for The Boys in the Band, its upcoming film adaptation of the hit Tony-winning musical.

The film version is expected to be released on September 30 and includes the Broadway cast, including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells. The film version of the musical is expected to be both true to the 1968 play while also offering a fresh perspective on the story.

The trailer offers us a glimpse at what to expect. It opens with a voice-over by Jim Parsons, talking about the only place he’s ever felt happy: on a plane, with a montage showing us some of the main characters in the film.

Here it is:

In order to not entirely spoil it for you: The film follows a group of nine gay men who have gathered for a birthday party in 1968 in New York City. While the party is going on; however, a visitor from the host’s past interrupts, changing the course of the evening.

Or if you do want those spoilers, here's what Netflix has to say:

"In 1968 New York City — when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors — a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael's former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesus), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold's gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael's straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group's tight bond."

The film was produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by Joe Mantello, it's based on the play by Mart Crowley, who died earlier this year.

If that trailer is any indication of what the film is going to be like, it looks like it’s going to be pretty great.

Set a reminder to catch it on Netflix when it officially debuts in a few weeks on Sept. 30.