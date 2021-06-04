Netflix reframes U.S. history with ‘America: The Motion Picture’

We’ve always been taught that the founding fathers were wise men in powdered wigs who spoke in lofty language. Not so, according to the new Netflix film America: The Motion Picture, which says it will tell “the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins.” Apparently, George Washington, Paul Revere, Samuel Adams and more were just some bros looking to start a revolution.

America: The Motion Picture is a new animated film from Matt Thompson, producer of FX series Archer, and Dave Callaham, a writer for The Expendables and the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The impressive voice cast includes Channing Tatum, Judy Greer, Bobby Monihan, Olivia Munn, Killer Mike, Amber Nash, Raoul Max Trujilo, Jazon Mantzoukas, Will Forte, Andy Samberg and Simon Pegg.

The trailer looks hilarious as the Thompson and Callaham have George Washington breaking into a British bar called Vietnam saying “Ding dong, it’s America mother f---er,” Paul Bunyan fighting a humanoid version of London’s Big Ben and a Revolutionary-era Robocop. Hey, who’s to say that the Revolution didn’t happen like this — besides historians.

Watch the full trailer for America: The Motion Picture below. The film is set to launch on Netflix on June 30.

Netflix is getting very patriotic this summer. In addition to America: The Motion Picture, Netflix released the first trailer for We the People, a new animated, musically-driven series produced by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama that is designed to promote important civics lessons to younger generations. We the People is debuting on July 4.

As the battle for streaming dominance continues between the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others, Netflix is still on top in terms of total global subscribers.