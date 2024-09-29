Nightsleeper viewers have a surprise theory about THIS character
Nightsleeper fans think this key player in the train drama might not be telling the truth
Nightsleeper, the new BBC train drama that's gripped the nation, continued tonight on BBCOne - and viewers have a surprising theory about this character.
The six-part thriller Nightsleeper, written by BAFTA-winning writer Nick Leather, released its latest episode tonight (Sunday, September 29th), and the latest scenes have prompted viewers to question one character's motives in particular.
'Is Abby fooling us all and is really the villain here?' asked one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).
Is Abby fooling us all and is really the villain here? #NightsleeperSeptember 29, 2024
While another asked, 'What if a big twist has Abby as the perp?'
What if a big twist has Abby as the perp? #NightsleeperSeptember 29, 2024
And another said previously, 'Omg is Abby in on this???'
Omg is Abby in on this??? #NightsleeperSeptember 24, 2024
While another had previously speculated, 'Are they trying to silence Abby? Getting too close to the truth? Yes, I am invested now.'
Are they trying to silence Abby? Getting too close to the truth? Yes, I am invested now #NightsleeperSeptember 23, 2024
Meanwhile other fans had a different theory, with another commenting, 'Yep. The guy who took over from Abby is definitely the hacker. He knew the train was going to speed up when trying to slow it down.'
Yep. The guy who took over from Abby is definitely the hacker. He knew the train was going to speed up when trying to slow it down. #NightsleeperSeptember 29, 2024
While another said, 'I really do not trust this Paul guy, Abby's mentor.....he is giving off pissed off overlooked old geezer but "saviour" complex vibes.'
I really do not trust this Paul guy, Abby's mentor.....he is giving off pissed off overlooked old geezer but "saviour" complex vibes #nightsleeperSeptember 29, 2024
And another fan of the BBC train drama said, 'See I'm the only one noticing the Abby Joe, Joe Abby thing.'
See I'm the only one noticing the Abby Joe, Joe Abby thing.#nightsleeperSeptember 29, 2024
The new BBC series has had mixed reviews, with some viewers questioning how realistic the plot is.
'OMG! Has anyone watched ‘Nightsleeper’?' wrote one fan on the social media platform X.
'It’s inadvertently hilarious Think ‘Acorn Antiques’ does an amateur dramatics version of ‘Speed’ - but on a train, with a cast of characters straight out of ‘Little Britain’ Watching at a friend’s & we’re sore from laughing.'
OMG!Has anyone watched ‘Nightsleeper’?It’s inadvertently hilarious 🤣Think ‘Acorn Antiques’ does an amateur dramatics version of ‘Speed’ - but on a train, with a cast of characters straight out of ‘Little Britain’Watching at a friend’s & we’re sore from laughingSeptember 29, 2024
While another said about the show, 'I really wished they screened #Nightsleeper within a week. Most ppl watched ahead to the end because it was gripping (and silly) and it would have had much bigger impact.'
I really wished they screened #Nightsleeper within a week. Most ppl watched ahead to the end because it was gripping (and silly) and it would have had much bigger impactSeptember 29, 2024
Nightsleeper continues next Sunday on BBCOne. You can catch the whole series on iPlayer now.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.