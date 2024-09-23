Nightsleeper viewers are ALL saying the same thing about the train drama

Nightsleeper is the new BBC drama that has everybody talking. Some say they 'can't stop watching' it, while others complain it has 'holes in the script'.

The third episode of Nightsleeper, which focuses on a sleeper train travelling to London from Glasgow in Scotland which has been cyber hacked, aired last night (Sunday, 22nd September), but some keen fans have already watched the whole thing — and have mixed reviews.

While some viewers have praised the new drama as good escapism, many have taken to the social media platform X to criticise the script as unbelievable.

'Can’t stop watching this Nightsleeper on the BBC. As a train nerd it infuriates me, mixing up trains and others b******s. As for the cyber security stuff, laughable and garbage,' wrote one fan on X (previously Twitter).

While another wrote, 'Started watching Nightsleeper - took less than 3 minutes for me to say "well that just wouldn't happen". Wonder how many more times I'll end up saying it.'

As well as being unrealistic, some other viewers criticised the show for having 'plot holes,' with another writing, 'Nightsleeper BBC I finished watching and wondered why. The train appeared to be powered by overhead wires So why not just switch the power supply off? Too many holes in the script! It was no Speed!!'

And another wrote, 'I said I wanted to get my teeth into a gripping drama - I still do, because this isn't it. It's like "Snakes on a Plane" without snakes and a plane.'

But not everyone was so scathing, with other Nightsleeper viewers praising the drama.

'Absolutely hooked on #nightsleeper on Joe Cole is absolutely gorgeous,' wrote another fan on X.

While another said, sticking up for the BBC show, 'Can't believe the hate against Nightsleeper on the BBC. Entertainment is dead.'

While another praised the show, saying, 'What a cracker of a series in #Nightsleeper #JoeCole and #AlexandraRoach top casting. More please @BBCOne.'

Nightsleeper continues next Sunday on BBCOne. You can catch the whole series on iPlayer now.