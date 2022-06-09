Obi-Wan Kenobi fans spot hilarious 'error' in latest episode

Obi-Wan manages to stay perfectly dry when he takes a dip into the waters of Nur.

Obi-Wan Kenobi fans have a bone to pick with the latest episode of the latest Disney Plus exclusive.

Reaction to the series has been overwhelmingly positive, but many viewers spotted one funny continuity issue.

*spoilers ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4*

In the latest episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) journeys with Tala (Indira Varma) to the watery moon of Nur to infiltrate the Fortress Inquisitorious to rescue the young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).

Although he'd rescued her from Reva's (Moses Ingram) bounty hunters on Daiyu, Reva had successfully recovered her after Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) defeated Obi-Wan on Mapuzo.

To get inside the Fortress, Obi-Wan chose to swim up to the building whilst Tala used her Imperial clearance to open up a hidden path for him elsewhere in the building. And here's where fans took issue with the show.

Mere minutes after he took a dip and swam past Nur's alien sea creatures to sneak into the Fortress, Obi-Wan was sneaking past stormtroopers completely bone dry!

Plenty of fans have taken to social media to point out this minor continuity error. One viewer joked: "personally my favorite part of the new ep was when obi-wan was swimming but then was basically completely dry when he got out."

// obi-wan kenobi spoilers------personally my favorite part of the new ep was when obi-wan was swimming but then was basically completely dry when he got out

Another wrote: "he's so dry after being in such deep water... star wars explain your drying techniques", and there were plenty more viewers chiming in with the same observation.

cw // #obiwankenobi spoilers------he's so dry after being in such deep water.. star wars explain your drying techniques

#Kenobi spoilers...my favorite is the way Obi-Wan gets out of the water and then approximately five minutes later is COMPLETELY dry

i was a big fan of VERY DRY KENOBI after swimming to an inquisitor island

ok some other random kenobi ep 4 thoughts spoilers ahead-some of the sneaking in the fortress scenes were kinda stupid like how did the stormtroopers or the droids miss kenobi so much-how did kenobi get dry so fast after coming out of the sea-i love reva i love evil women

Obi-Wan's magical drying powers extended to later in the episode, too. After he'd saved Leia from Reva's interrogations, he and Tala attempted to walk out of the Fortress Inquisitorius, with Princess Leia hidden away under Obi-Wan's cloak.

This was just minutes after he'd been hit by gallons of water from the oceans and soaked yet again. He deflected a laser bolt into one of the windows in the Imperial base, which shattered the glass.

Obi-Wan then used the full might of the Force to hold back the tides just long enough for Tala and Leia to start escaping the Imperial forces. Then, he released the wave, allowing it to crash down on the stormtroopers, whilst also being soaked through in the process.

Obi-Wan Kenobi continues next Wednesday exclusively on Disney Plus.