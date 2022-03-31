Hayden Christensen opens up about his return as Darth Vader

Hayden Christensen has revealed how it felt to suit up for his return as Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus.

Speaking to EW, Hayden explained that donning Vader's iconic armor once again felt "amazing". He said: "without getting into too much detail, it was amazing. It's a great honor to get to put that suit on."

He went on to explain that his familiarity with playing Anakin Skywalker ahead of his transition into the legendary villain in the Star Wars prequels helped to make his return to the role both exciting and comfortable.

"It was mostly a lot of excitement because I had spent enough time with this character and felt like I knew him, and coming back to it felt very natural in a lot of ways", said Hayden, "and I was just really excited to get to come in and play Darth Vader at this point in the timeline because it did feel like a natural continuation of your journey with the character. And that was very meaningful for me."

Hayden Christensen also explained that one of the things he valued about coming back to Star Wars was the shared passion between the cast and crew and the fans.

"One of the things I loved so much about working on Star Wars projects is just that shared excitement. That everyone's real excited to be there. You feel that energy, and that's a reall special thing."

The plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi has generally been kept tightly under wraps, but thanks to the official synopsis, we do know that the story is set 10 years after their battle at the end of Revenge of the Sith, meaning it's during Kenobi's self-imposed exile on Tatooine and before he took Luke Skywalker under his wing.

It will focus on Obi-Wan's greatest defeat, which was allowing his own Jedi apprentice— prophesied Chosen One Anakin Skywalker — to join the Sith. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has promised "the rematch of the century" between the two characters, so hopefully we'll see another epic lightsaber duel when the series arrives later this year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.