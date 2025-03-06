One of Tyler Perry’s most provocative series ever returns with new episodes on Netflix

It’s finally time to see what happens next for Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), Angel (Xavier Smalls), the corrupt Bellarie family and the rest of the fiery crew of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, as part two of the series' debut season premieres today, March 6, on Netflix.

Back in the fall of 2024, Tyler Perry took Netflix by storm with his brand-new drama. According to a report from Netflix's site Tudum, in the first full week of part one debuting on Netflix, the series became the most-watched show from October 28 to November 3, reaching 8.7 million subscribers. Having watched part one myself, I can see why as it certainly had its share of provocative twists.

For those who have yet to tune in, the new drama follows two women in different walks of life, who ultimately find themselves stuck in a web of criminal, even murderous, chaos. You have Kimmie, who is being forced to work in a strip club and be a sex worker to pay her alleged debt to a man named Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield). A man who works for the Bellaire family as their head of security.

Then on the other hand you have Mallory Bellaire (Crystle Stewart), who rose from a difficult childhood to become a corporate powerhouse helping to run the Bellaire beauty business. Only beneath her nice and boss-like persona, lies a cutthroat and callous woman willing to do anything in the name of self-preservation. As revelations are made as to who is doing what in this dramatic world, and who is connected to who, viewers learn that the characters of this series are anything but simple. (It’s comparable to watching a very adult version of Beyond the Gates and similar to Starz’s P-Valley.)

As part 2 of the season picks up, I hope to learn what happened to Kimmie’s sister, who Body (Tamera Kissen), Kimmie’s archrival, kidnapped. Plus, I’m curious to see if Jules will find himself in hot water for all the dirt he’s done over the years, or if knowing the Bellaire secrets will be his “Get Out of Jail Free” card. And how long will it take before Kimmie and the Bellaire patriarch, Horace (Ricco Ross) finally put their cards on the table?

Again, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 is now available to stream on Netflix. Here is a trailer highlighting what you can expect in the next eight episodes.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On