Outer space hijinks abound in trailer for 'Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe'

Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb talk to their sister Candace in a still from the upcoming Disney+ movie "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe."

The Disney Channel animated favorites Phineas and Ferb step into out-of-this world shenanigans in a new trailer for their Disney+ movie, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

The movie debuts on the streaming service Aug. 28. It costs $7 a month, or $70 a year. But it's also offered as part of a bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu that costs just $13 a month.

This new footage is sure to be a welcome sight for fans of the show, which ended in 2015 after more than 200 episodes.

The trailer, released by Disney Wednesday, finds the stepbrothers' older sister Candace, voiced by Ashley Tisdale, frustrated by her younger siblings' apparent ability to stay out of trouble. That is until she's suddenly abducted by aliens.

In its synopsis, Disney says Candace "finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers." But that doesn't appear to last for long. The trailer shows Candace chained up and in apparent distress. Her would-be rescuers, a band of youths led by her two brothers and the evil scientist Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, find trouble of their own piloting a ship through space.

Candace appears to take matters into her own hands, however. Wielding some sort of firearm, she does her best Rambo impersonation.

"It's me against the universe," she says. (Hey, that's the name of the movie!)

Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the creators and executive producers of the TV show, are signed on as executive producers for the movie. A movie meant for theatrical release has been in the works for years, and a writer for the show said this Disney+ movie is "something entirely new and different" from that effort.

Most of the original cast is coming back for the movie, though Ferb Fletcher will be voiced by David Errigo Jr. instead of Thomas Brodie-Sangster. And old favorites, like Perry the Platypus voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, are slated to return for a new adventure.