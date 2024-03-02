Oprah Winfrey sit downs with Angela Bassett on OWN Spotlight tonight

A meeting between two of Hollywood's most iconic and enduring figures is taking place tonight in OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett. In the hourlong special filmed at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the media mogul will sit down with the legendary actress Angela Bassett in celebration of her recent honorary Academy Award and to delve into her decades-spanning acting career.

Bassett's breakthrough performance, of course, came as the late, great Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, which garnered the performer a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Over the years, she's had memorable turns in films like Boyz n the Hood, Malcolm X, Waiting to Exhale, Strange Days, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Akeelah and the Bee and Queen Ramonda in the Black Panther franchise. She received her second Golden Globe award as well as another Oscar nomination for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

And her work on the small screen is just as acclaimed, with eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her performances in The Rosa Parks Story, Master of None, The Flood, The Imagineering Story, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Good Night Oppy and the American Horror Story anthology series.

Along with her professional success, the candid interview with Oprah Winfrey will go deep into Bassett's personal life, including her three-decade marriage with actor-husband Courtney B. Vance. The sixty-five-year-old actress also addresses how she persevered through the various challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry, breaking stereotypes and honoring her self-worth along the way.

The insightful conversation between Winfrey and Bassett will air on OWN tonight, March 2, at 9pm Eastern. OWN is available with most cable packages, so if you currently have cable, you probably already have the channel. If you've cut the cord, you can find OWN in the channel lineup for several live-TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Before tuning in, you can check out the trailer for tonight's OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett special below: