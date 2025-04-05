Gabourey Sidibe leads Lifetime's new drama Give Me Back My Daughter tonight

Ever since her critically acclaimed debut as Claireece "Precious" Jones in the 2009 drama Precious — for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, along with Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award wins — Gabourey Sidibe has regularly been turning in intense and emotional performances over the years, whether on Empire, The Big C or American Horror Story. And tonight, she's adding another powerful role to her filmography as the lead of Lifetime's newest drama film, Give Me Back My Daughter.

Premiering tonight, April 5, at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, Give Me Back My Daughter tells the story of Renee (played by Sidibe) and her daughter, Imani (Cadence Reese), who are left homeless after Renee loses her job and they are evicted from their home.

"Determined to stay independent, Renee refuses any public assistance, but her desperation leads to a difficult decision: leaving her daughter, in the car during a job interview, which results in her arrest and Imani being taken by Child Protective Services," reads the film's official synopsis, per Lifetime. "As Renee navigates family court, she discovers the support of those around her and comes to understand that she can’t do it all on her own. With the help of new friends, she starts to see a glimmer of hope in her situation and remains steadfast in her determination to do whatever it takes to be reunited with her daughter."

Along with Sidibe and Reese, the cast of Give Me Back My Daughter includes Erika Page White, Walnette Marie Carrington, Sean Anthony Baker, Charmin Lee, Brian Kurlander, Myles Truitt, Kelley Kali, Susan Gallagher and Ashley Denise Robinson, among others. The film was directed by Kelley Kali, known for projects including I'm Fine (Thanks for Asking), Lalo's House, Kemba and Jagged Mind.

To tune into the premiere of Give Me Back My Daughter tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Give Me Back My Daughter will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, April 6.

