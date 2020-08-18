Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj is done at Netflix
The comedian's weekly show made us all smarter.
The world of news explainers just got a little less funny, and even less diverse. Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, which has run for six "volumes" on Netflix, is over.
"What a run," Minhaj tweeted this morning. "Patriot Act has come to an end."
The show — which very much was in the same vein as John Oliver's Last Week Tonight on HBO — was as funny as it was poignant. And Minhaj, a practicing Muslim, wasn't afraid go after anyone who deserved it, going so far as to have episodes of the show pulled in Saudi Arabia.
Unlike other shows of this ilk, Minhaj never found himself behind a desk. Instead, it was akin to a standup environment, with Minhaj on stage in front of a live audience. And he seemed genuinely excited to be there, all but bouncing off the floor with his gesticulations.
Patriot Act debuted in October 2018 with a look at affirmative action. The Saudi Arabia flap came in the second episode. It also touched on the streetwear brand Supreme, social media content moderation, student loans, civil rights, the India elections in 2019, the NRA, protests in Sudan, fentanyl, policing, mental health, billionaires, the marijuana industry, and, of course, President Trump.
And that's just scratching the surface. While we won't be getting any new episodes, the back catalog is definitely still worth a watch.
What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6August 18, 2020
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.