Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj is done at Netflix

The world of news explainers just got a little less funny, and even less diverse. Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, which has run for six "volumes" on Netflix, is over.

"What a run," Minhaj tweeted this morning. "Patriot Act has come to an end."

The show — which very much was in the same vein as John Oliver's Last Week Tonight on HBO — was as funny as it was poignant. And Minhaj, a practicing Muslim, wasn't afraid go after anyone who deserved it, going so far as to have episodes of the show pulled in Saudi Arabia.

Unlike other shows of this ilk, Minhaj never found himself behind a desk. Instead, it was akin to a standup environment, with Minhaj on stage in front of a live audience. And he seemed genuinely excited to be there, all but bouncing off the floor with his gesticulations.

Patriot Act debuted in October 2018 with a look at affirmative action. The Saudi Arabia flap came in the second episode. It also touched on the streetwear brand Supreme, social media content moderation, student loans, civil rights, the India elections in 2019, the NRA, protests in Sudan, fentanyl, policing, mental health, billionaires, the marijuana industry, and, of course, President Trump.

And that's just scratching the surface. While we won't be getting any new episodes, the back catalog is definitely still worth a watch.