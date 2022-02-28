'Peaky Blinders' fans emotional after heartfelt Helen McCrory tribute

Peaky Blinders season 6 is finally on our screens, with fans moved by the drama's tribute to star Helen McCrory, who died aged 52 in April 2021.

The show's end credit declared that the episode was "dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE".

In the BBC1 hit, Aunty Polly, played by McCrory, was killed by the IRA, after Thomas Shelby tried to assassinate fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

The tribute included a three-minute-long silence where the gang set fire to a caravan containing Aunt Polly's body and belongings.

During the scene, all the lead characters are present to say goodbye, which was particularly poignant as their on-screen send-off was also them paying tribute to a coworker and friend.

Fans have taken to Twitter to praise the way they handled McCrory's death while giving a touching and heartfelt goodbye to her beloved character Aunt Polly. Many have praised the "quietness" of the scene as characters take time to pay their respects.

The tribute for Helen at the end the sound of the birds was so peaceful😢 #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/SZTFt3vdwhFebruary 27, 2022 See more

#PeakyBlindersThe blackbirds chirping at the end. Beautiful Helen McCrory's captivating soul and immense talent will never be forgotten 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/h4l1lmHJuqFebruary 27, 2022 See more

#PeakyBlinders was brilliant, like usual. Don't mess with Tommy Shelby. The tributes to Helen McCrory with her portrait being cremated at the start and the credit tribute at the end with bird sounds playing were very poignant.February 27, 2022 See more

So pleased that the tribute to Helen McCrory ran throughout that episode. With what they had to work with it was a fitting end to Aunt Polly #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/RjwdB6kFqCFebruary 27, 2022 See more

Sobbing at the opening scene of #PeakyBlinders That must’ve been so hard for the cast to film. They look heartbroken 💔 Helen McCrory was truly outstanding.February 27, 2022 See more

The way this scene was so quiet. So moving. A beautiful tribute to Helen. #PeakyBlinders #HelenMcCrory #TommyShelby pic.twitter.com/0GOddpFxfJFebruary 28, 2022 See more

McCrory played the role of Elizabeth "Polly" Gray from the very beginning of Peaky Blinders, so she was a huge part of the cast. She was the aunt of Arthur, Thomas, John, Ada, and Finn Shelby, and found herself as the matriarch of the Shelby family.

Aunt Polly was a much-loved character both and played a significant role in the Peaky gang as Tommy himself even said if he were to die, she would assume permanent charge over it.

She was especially protective over Finn, the youngest Shelby, as he was only eleven during the first season and she tried her best to shield him from the atrocities.

Aunt Polly's death was part of a very emotionally charged first episode, as everyone is still reeling from the failed assassination plot and trying to pick up the pieces, particularly Tommy who is now forced to deal with the consequences while navigating new threats for the Peaky Blinders.

Peaky Blinders continues on BBC1 at 9pm on Sun 6 March, with episodes also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer. How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online from anywhere.