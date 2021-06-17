Peter Jackson's 'The Beatles: Get Back' will span three 2-hour episodes on Disney Plus

Disney+ today announced that director Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back — a re-edited and restored version of the final original Beatles film Let It Be — will debut over three days from Nov. 25-27.

Jackson has spent three years working with old and previously unseen footage from the original documentary. The end result is three 2-hour episodes that tells the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr near the end of The Beatles, as they prep for their first live show in more than two years and record what ultimately become Abbey Road and Let It Be — the Beatles final two albums.

"As a huge Beatles fan myself," Disney executive chairman and chairman of the board Bob Iger said, "I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson. This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world."

Jackson, of course, is the three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker (all for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, along with other blockbusters like King Kong and the World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old. For Get Back, Jackson sifted through some 60 hours of unseen footage and 150 hours of unheard audio and is the only person to have been given access to those private archives in the past 50 years.

"In many respects, [Let It Be director] Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia — it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible."

