Peter Serafinowicz's 'mad career' just gets madder as he fronts Netflix's Million Dollar Secret

British comedian Peter Serafinowicz, the voice of Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace, is now about to front one of Netflix's biggest shows of the year.

The 52-year-old star, whose voice work also includes Sing and South Park, is very much on screen as the presenter of Million Dollar Secret, which looks like Netflix’s answer to Traitors and is the first time he's fronted anything as big.

The reality show competition sees 12 contestants enter a lavish lakeside estate with each person having a mysterious box in their room. Netflix teases: "Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it's for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire's identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret."

The streamer has now released a trailer (above), where Peter says: "Imagine being invited here, finding a million dollars in your room, knowing it's yours to keep, but only if you can hide the fact you’ve won the money. Getting the million dollars is easy. But how far would you be willing to go to keep it? Who is lying?"



It also sees Peter issuing challenges, like "you will fly by helicopter to an ancient glacier, where you will find the right ice for my drink. Win the activity. Get the clue. Find the millionaire." He also oddly serves up a live snake at a table for no apparent reason and whacks a big dinner gong!

Peter Serafinowicz as Danny in Dead Hot (Image credit: Prime Video)

'Mad career'

Netflix will be hoping it can match the giant success of The Traitors, which has been a smash hit in the US and UK, when it launches in March.

It all seems a long way from the 2000s when Serafinowicz would regularly pop up on British comedies like I'm Alan Partridge and Little Britain. The star, who's married to actor Sarah Alexander, was on Netflix last year in The Gentleman as Tommy Dixon. But Million Dollar Secret really does seem like the biggest moment of his weird and wonderful career. He's spoken about what a "mad" career he's enjoyed, appearing in everything from Midsomer Murders to Rick and Morty to Dead Hot.

He told YM Liverpool: "Recently, I have actually been realizing what a mad career I’ve had and how many different worlds I've inhabited – and still am!"

Netflix's Million Dollar Secret is released on March 26, 2025 globally.

