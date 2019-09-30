PlayStation Vue Packages & Pricing in 2019: Channel List, DVR, Add-ons

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The biggest problem with PlayStation Vue is its name. Not that it's a bad name , per se. Vue is just fine. Catchy, even. It's that PlayStation bit that tends to throw people off.

So let us be perfectly clear: You do not need a PlayStation console to subscribe to, watch and enjoy PlayStation Vue.

You do, however, need to have the desire to have access to all the live TV you could ever possibly watch.

And with that — here's everything you need to know about PlayStation Vue:

What is PlayStation Vue?

How to subscribe to PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue plans and pricing

What channels are on PlayStation Vue?

PlayStation Vue add-on "extras"

Premium channels on PlayStation Vue

Does PlayStation Vue stream in 4K?

What is PlayStation Vue?

PlayStation Vue is the longtime multichannel video programming distributor owned by Sony that, in fact, does not require you to own a PlayStation gaming console.

What's a multichannel video programming distributor, you ask? It's a service that lets you watch all kinds of video channels. That's it. It's just like cable, or satellite TV. Only different.

PlayStation Vue pretty much has all the same channels available everywhere else — and a few extras as well. It also has a healthy stable of premium offerings, a cloud-based DVR (as in anything you "record" will be "saved" virtually by PlayStation Vue somewhere, and the ability to watch on more than one screen at a time. (In fact, you can watch on up to five devices at the same time before it'll balk at you.)

There's one minor headache here in that you're only allowed to have five devices activated with PSVue at any one time. Actually — at first it's just three. One of those can be designated a "Home" device. And once that's set, you'll get two more for the total of five. You can use your PSVue account outside of your home network, too, but only on up to three devices.

PlayStation Vue Plans and Pricing

PlayStation Vue has four plans from which you'll choose. They are:

Access ($50): This is the most basic package you can get with PlayStation Vue. You get 45 channels, from AMC to CNN and Fox News, to ESPN and Disney, and more.

This is the most basic package you can get with PlayStation Vue. You get 45 channels, from AMC to CNN and Fox News, to ESPN and Disney, and more. Core ($55): This package adds in sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, and regional sports. You'll also get the Cooking Channel and additional movie channels.

This package adds in sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, and regional sports. You'll also get the Cooking Channel and additional movie channels. Elite ($65): This'll get you BBC World News and a bunch of movie channels (including some great bad movies on demand) that you never knew existed.

This'll get you BBC World News and a bunch of movie channels (including some great bad movies on demand) that you never knew existed. Ultra ($85): This is everything in the Elite package, but with HBO and Showtime (east and west for both) added in. And that's not a bad deal at $10 each per month, which both of them costing more if you were to get them separately. You'll also have access to the Showtime Anytime app, And HBO Now apps.

Subscribing to PlayStation Vue is pretty much the sam process as subscribing to any other service. Here' how to do it:

Visit PlayStationVue.com in your favorite web browser. Click on "Start Free Trial." Enter your ZIP code. (So PlayStation Vue knows what local channels to feed you.) Pick your plan. (The three least-expensive plans all come with free five-day trials.) Pick your premium channels. Enter your PlayStation ID, or create a new one. Enter your credit card information Activate your devices with PS Vue — you'll have up to five.

What channels are on PlayStation Vue?

Access ($50) Core ($55) Elite ($65) Ultra ($85) ABC x x x x CBS x x x x Fox x x x x NBC x x x x AMC x x x x AHC x x Animal Planet x x x x ACC Network x x x BabyFirst x x x x BabyTV x x BBC America x x x x BBC World News x x beIN Sports x x x Boomerang x x Bravo x x x x Big Ten Network x x x Cartoon Network x x x x CBS Sports x x x Cheddar Business x x x x Cheddar News x x CNBC x x x x CNBC World x x CNN x x x x Comet x x x Cooking Channel x x x Cozi x x x x Destination America x x x x Discovery x x x x Discovery Family x x Discovery Life x x Disney Channel x x x x Disney Jr. x x x x Disney XD x x x x DIY x x x E! x x x x EPIX x x ESPN x x x x ESPN College Extra x x x ESPN Deportes x x ESPN2 x x x x ESPNews x x x ESPNU x x x Food Network x x x x Fox Business x x x x Fox Deportes x x Fox News x x x x Freeform x x x x FS1 x x x x FS2 x x x x Fusion x x FX x x x x FXM x x FXX x x x x Golf Channel x x x Hallmark Channel x x x Hallmark Drama x x Hallmark Movies & Mysteries x x HBO x HGTV x x x x HLN x x x x IFC x x x Investigation Discovery x x x x Law & Crime x x x MLB Network x x x MotorTrend x x MSNBC x x x x Nat Geo Wild x x x Net Geo x x x x NBA TV x x x NBCSN x x x x NFL Network x x x NHL Network x x x Olympic Channel x x x OWN x x x x Oxygen x x x x Playstation Emerging Filmakers Program x x x x Pop x x x PS Vue Spotlight x x x x SCI x x x x SEC Network x x x Showtime x Smithsonian Channel x x x Sony x x Stadium x x StartTV x x x x Sundance TV x x x SYFY x x x x Tastemade x x x TBS x x x x Telemundo x x x x Tennis Channel x x x TLC x x x x TNT x x x x Travel Channel x x x x truTV x x x x TCM x x x Universal Kids x x USA x x x x WE TV x x x x

What extras are available on PlayStation Vue?

Sports Pack

This requires the Core plan on higher. For $10 a month, you'll get:

NFL RedZone

MLB Network Strike Zone

ESPN Goal Line

ESPN Bases Loaded

ESPN Classic

beIN Sports en Español

FOX College Sports Atlantic

FOX College Sports Central

FOX College Sports Pacific

Longhorn Network

Eleven Sports

GINX eSports TV

Outside TV

16 regional FOX sports networks

7 regional NBC Sports networks

3 Stadium channels.

Español Pack

This Spanish-language pack requires the Access plan or better. For $4.99 a month you'll get:

Baby TV

beIN Sports en Español

CINE SONY

CNN Español

Discovery en Español

Discovery Familia

FOX Deportes

FOX Life

Nat Geo Mundo

Universo

Premium Pack

For $13.99 a month you'll get EPIX Hits and Showtime. (PlayStation Plus customers will save $2 a month.)

What premium channels does PlayStation Vue have?

In addition to the bundled extras, there are a number of premium channels available a la carte on PlayStation Vue. They are:

HBO ($15 a month)

Cinemax ($15 a month)

HBO + Cinemax ($21.99 a month, $19.99 with PlayStation Plus)

Showtime ($10.99 a month, $8.99 with PlayStation Plus)

EPIX Hits ($3.99 a month, $2.99 with PlayStation Plus)

EPIX Hits + Showtime ($13.99 a month, $11.49 with PlayStation Plus)

Curiosity Stream ($2.99)

Fox Soccer Plus ($14.99 a month)

Hi-Yah ($2.99 a month, $1.99 with PlayStation Plus)

Does PlayStation Vue stream in 4K?

Not so much. While there's a really good chance whatever device you're watching on will upscale things to 4K resolution, don't expect native 4K content on PlayStation Vue.

You can, however, often use your PlayStation Vue login to get 4K content on other OTT services, like how Fox Sports is showing football in 4K, so long as you have a subscription somewhere.