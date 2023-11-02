Popular Coronation Street character exits just months after DRAMATIC affair storyline

A feisty Coronation Street resident has left the soap after just months.

Fiery Coronation Street character Courtney Vance (Stephanie Davis) has left the cobbles after a dramatic affair storyline.

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis landed the role of temptress Courtney Vance just a few months ago as part of a steamy affair storyline with Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain).

The Sun has now reported that Stephanie's stint on Corrie has come to an end despite the fact she has impressed bosses with her work on the soap.

A source told the publication: "Naturally she’d hoped that maneater Courtney could stick around for a good few years but bosses feel like the story arc is complete — she’s not being killed off, though, so there’s no reason why Courtney couldn’t one day return and the door remains open to Steph.”

Aadi and Courtney's love affair brutally ended in Wednesday's episode after she went back to her ex-husband Darren (Ryan Early).

Courtney Vance had a passionate affair with Aadi Alahan. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi was desperately trying to keep Courtney happy after she left her husband for him. But cracks began to show when she struggled to adjust to living in the rundown precinct flat after being in a lavish house with Darren.

Courtney seemed unhappy with her new life and when Aadi told her that he got the job at Freshco's, she told him that he'd be "running the place by Christmas."

Aadi asked her if she would be around for afternoon tea at the flat with his sister Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), but Courtney said she had something to do first.

However, Courtney never turned up and instead, Aadi had the unwelcome surprise of Darren on his doorstep demanding for Courtney's things.

As Darren packed up Courtney's clothes, he dropped the bombshell that they were giving things another go.

Courtney left the cobbles and reunited with her ex-husband Darren. (Image credit: ITV)

However, Aadi may not be single for much longer as his feelings for friend Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) will be revisited in future scenes.

Producer Iain MacLeod teased to What To Watch: "Indeed, this story is a really significant staging post in our ongoing fostering of this closeness between Aadi and Amy.

"It's them being best friends and having each other's back, come what may. It's a long-range love story that we're hoping to tell with them. It's going to really engage the audience."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.