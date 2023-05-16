Coronation Street casts Hollyoaks legend in EXPLOSIVE affair storyline

A Hollyoaks star is set to join Coronation Street for a fiery affair with one of the residents.

Coronation Street has cast Hollyoaks icon Stephanie Davis and The Archers star Ryan Early for a steamy affair storyline that's set to rock the cobbles this summer.

Stephanie, who is best known for playing Sinead O'Connor in Hollyoaks for nine years, will join the Coronation Street cast as the glamorous Courtney Vance, who is the wife of Darren, one of Dev Alahan's (Jimmi Harkishin) business associates.

Her husband Darren Vance is played by Ryan, known for his role as Lee Bryce in the BBC radio drama The Archers and PC Tom Nicholson in Heartbeat.

Whilst Dev and Darren Vance spend time talking business, Courtney has her eyes on a toyboy lover — Dev's son Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain).

It's not long before Aadi becomes embroiled in a deceitful affair as cunning Courtney arranges secret meet-ups for the pair behind Dev and Darren's backs.

Stephanie Davis as Sinead O'Connor in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Stephanie and Ryan start filming this week and will appear on screen in July.

Stephanie said of getting the role: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street, playing the part of Courtney Vance. Growing up I have always watched and loved the show, so to be part of the biggest TV soap in Britain, which is in the hearts and homes of so many people, is an honour.”

Ryan Early will be playing Darren Vance in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan added: “I am so thrilled to be playing Darren Vance on Coronation Street and joining the most iconic soap. I grew up watching the show with my grandmother so to walk on the cobbles is such an honour.”

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod also commented: “In Stephanie and Ryan, we have cast two fantastic actors as the catalyst for this fun, fiery storyline. Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney. And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!”

Coronation Street usually airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV1 — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.