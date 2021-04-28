'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie' parts 1 and 2 will release on Netflix globally

Get ready, Sailor Scouts! Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie parts one and two are officially headed to Netflix for a global — outside of Japan, of course — release of June 3rd. That's this June 3rd, for those who have been starving for Sailor Moon content. Sounds like the development teams are just as stoked on the news as fans (and who wouldn't be, given how many streaming hours this is going to wrack up on Netflix). Read their comments, check out the trailer, and dig into the full synopsis below.

"We have long been hoping to bring Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie to people around the world since the initial release in Japan in January and February, 2021," said Fumio Osano, Editor-in-Chief, Comic IP Development Team at Netflix. "Today, we are excited to bring these movies to our fans through Netflix. Amidst these challenging times, it is our greatest pleasure for viewers to feel courage and hope by watching this story about love and justice."

“Like so many others around the world, I trace my love for anime back to watching Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon when I was a toddler - pictures of me in Usagi’s Bun Head have become a family treasure. It’s no surprise that these characters and tales about love and justice still touch the hearts of so many fans around the world,” said Ema Hirayama, Manager of Content Acquisition at Netflix. "It’s a dream come true for all of us at Netflix to have Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie join our expansive anime slate and to share this incredible story with fans around the world."

Here's the full synopsis for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie:

The upcoming adventures are set in April, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe…