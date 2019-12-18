Reminder: Hulu's prices for live TV just went up

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

File this one under "New, but not news." Today — Dec. 18 — is the day that Hulu's prices on its live TV plans are going up a bit . The company announced the increase on Nov. 15. And today is the first day of the rest of your plan.

To refresh your memory, here's what the prices are going up to:

Hulu with Live TV is increasing to $54.99 a month — a $10 increase.

Hulu with Live TV and no ads will hit $60.99 a month — also a $10 jump.

The increases only affect Hulu With Live TV. If you only have the Hulu catelog, those prices are staying the same.

The reason for the increase, if you'll recall, is because "the new price better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan."

OK, then. And as a reminder of the price increase, Hulu is sending out emails to its customers. It reads thusly:

We're reaching out to remind you that as of today, the price of your Hulu + Live TV plan has increased from $44.99/month to $54.99/month.

This price change allows us to continue delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience for you. In addition to ongoing product enhancements, Hulu + Live TV will continue to include the largest streaming library with more than 85,000 episodes of TV, movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals.

The price adjustment will be reflected during your first billing cycle as of December 18. As always, you have choice and control in how you watch Hulu. Explore all of our plan options and find the one that best fits your unique needs, or to cancel, visit your Account page.

