Canceling Hulu with Live TV? Here are some great alternatives

It's going to be really interesting to see what happens to Hulu with Live TV. It's probably the live TV service that's had the most potential because it now falls under the Disney umbrella, and there's now a killer Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ trifecta that means more folks than ever will be signing up for Hulu in the first place, and therefore we should see more folks adding on the live TV service.

But on Nov. 15, 2019, Hulu announced a price increase for its Live TV service . The basic Hulu plan still costs just $6 a month. But Hulu With Live TV now runs $55 a month. And if you want that and want to get rid of most advertising on the back catalog of shows, it'll run you $61 a month.

On one hand, those new prices most certainly remain competitive, especially when you consider you're getting so much more than just live TV.

On the other hand — nobody likes a price increase.

So if you're looking to jump ship and get rid of Hulu With Live TV, you'll need some options. Here's what we'd recommend taking a look at:

Fubo TV

You'll be forgiven if you've not heard of Fubo TV before. It's one of the newer streaming services and definitely doesn't have the name recognition of the others. But what it does have is a pretty decent list of live channels.

And where Fubo TV really stands out is with its sports offerings. It's lacking ESPN, but it's got other options that you can't find anywhere else. And Fubo TV is one of the only ways to watch any live sports in 4K resolution in the United States.

Fubo starts at $60 a month for the basic service (and before any of the add-ons). And for $85 a month you can upgrade things to more than 100 channels.

See all Fubo TV channels and pricing

Sling TV

Sling still is one of the least expensive ways to watch Live TV. It's also as close as you can get to having a true "a la carte" service, wherein you only pay for the channels you watch.

For $30 a month you'll get either the Sling "Blue" or Sling "Orange" plan. (You can get both for $45 a month.) From there you'll add on the "Extras" — packages that include things like more sports channels, or more news channels, or various entertainment channels. It's not quite a la carte, but it's closer, and it lets you build your own lineup better than any other service out there.

See all Sling channels and pricing

Philo TV

If you just want the basics — and only the basics — and don't want to pay too much for them, definitely check out Philo TV.

This one's pretty simple. It doesn't have all the major channels you'll find elsewhere, but it does have a surprisingly decent lineup for just $20 a month.

You really can't find a cheaper deal on live TV anywhere.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now is the 500-pound gorilla in the room. It has more available channels than any other service. Its plans start at $65 a month (and that includes HBO, which AT&T now owns) and can go all the way up to a whopping $135 a month if you just have to have all the channels.

And there's an added twist here — if you've got an unlimited plan with AT&T Wireless, you can save a ton of money and even get some stuff free. (That'll vary a little and is subject to change, of course.)

So, yeah. If you're an AT&T subscriber you should definitely take a look here.

YouTube TV

Google's live TV service is one of our favorites to use because it's so simple. One monthly fee of $65, tied to your Google account. One list of channels. Just a few add-ons (including Showtime and NBA TV and Fox Soccer Plus), and that's it.

Plus YouTube TV has unlimited cloud-based DVR, support for multiple profiles, and works well on just about any hardware you have.

PlayStation Vue

What about Sony's live TV service? It's gone away in January 2020, so it's no longer an option. Sorry, folks.