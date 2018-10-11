What is the DVR limit on YouTube TV?

Best answer: There isn't one! You can save as much content to the cloud DVR, then play it back whenever you want. You can also record while watching any program.

How does the DVR work on YouTube TV?

Like a traditional DVR, YouTube TV lets you record your favorite broadcasts so you can catch up later. You can set recordings and watch them from any devices that supports YouTube TV, which right now means:

Any web browser at YouTube TV's site .

Any Android smartphone or tablet with the Google Play Store.

with the Google Play Store. iPhones and iPads running iOS 9.1 and later.

running iOS 9.1 and later. A TV or streaming box with Android TV .

. The Xbox One family of consoles.

family of consoles. Streaming from your smartphone or tablet to a Chromecast .

. TVs with Chromecast built-in .

. Samsung and LG smart TVs made since 2016.

made since 2016. Apple TV 4K and 4th generation.

4K and 4th generation. Nearly every Roku and Roku TV .

Watching your recording still needs an internet connection, so you, unfortunately, can't watch on the airplane or subway.

Is there a DVR limit on YouTube TV?

Nope! One of the best things about YouTube TV is you can record as many broadcasts as you want and never worry about running out of storage in your cloud DVR. And since the DVR is in the cloud, your recordings can be played back on any of your favorite devices, from anywhere with an internet connection.

You can also record while watching the show you're recording, or while watching something else entirely. You can set recordings for up to a month before the show actually airs, and you have nine months to watch the broadcasts before they disappear from your cloud DVR. YouTube TV automatically records new episodes of your favorite shows, so you don't have to remember to record it every week. Recordings extend one minute past the scheduled end time for most shows and movies, while sports events will extend thirty minutes beyond the scheduled time so you don't miss any awesome plays or overtime. And that happens automatically, so all you have to do is select which shows and sports events you want to watch later.

