'Ren and Stimpy' is coming back to Comedy Central

Comedy Central today announced that a reimagined take on The Ren & Stimpy Show has been approved. No word yet on when it'll debut, or whether it'll be on Comedy Central proper or an online property.

The original Ren & Stimpy launched alongside Rugrats and Doug in 1991 as sort of a not-quite-kids-but-not-quite-adult block of animated television. It was dark. It was sarcastic. And it definitely was funny. It was very Gen X.

And now the dog and cat duo are coming back.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a press release. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

The original Ren & Stimpy were voiced by Bill West (from Futurama, Doug, and a ridiculous number of other TV shows). (West took over the Stimpy character after Season 3.)