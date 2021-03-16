Rian Johnson first TV series headed to Peacock, Natasha Lyonne set to star

Rian Johnson brings his talents to a direct-to-series order for his first TV show, a drama starring Natasha Lyonne. Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of Poker Face from The Last Jedi and Knives Out, writer-director along with T-Street and MRC Television.

Natasha Lyonne is co-creator, co-writer, executive producer, and director of Netflix's Russian Doll – a series she's earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. A couple of weeks ago, Russian Doll added Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy to the season two cast Details on Murphy's role are still being kept under wraps.

Lyonne is also known for her roles in shows like Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, and she also made an appearance in the feature United Stated vs. Billie Holiday. Her production company co-founded with SNL alum Maya Rudolph, Animal Pictures, has several projects in the works, including the animated sci-fi series The Hospital and the live-action series Desert People at Amazon.

Rian Johnson shared in a statement his excitement for Poker Face:

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching...It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock."

Johnson will serve as creator, writer, and director of the series. He will also executive produce alongside partner Ram Bergman, Lyonne, and Nena Rodrigue. While this is the first show Johnson has created, he has plenty of experience directing TV episodes, having directed several standout hours of Breaking Bad.