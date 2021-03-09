‘Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy set to join the second season Of Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll'

Annie Murphy is making her way downtown. The Schitt’s Creek star is joining the cast of Netflix’s Russian Doll for the second season. The actress just won an Emmy for her role as Alexis Rose in the highly acclaimed Canadian comedy. There are no further details on her character in the upcoming season of Russian Doll. Production recently started.

Murphy has been pretty busy. She is also set to star in AMC’s Kevin Can F*ck Himself, which premieres this summer. In an interview with Deadline, Murphy shared the following about how her role as Alexis Rose was life-changing:

“My life was a barrel of laughs; I hadn’t worked in about two years, my apartment in Toronto burned down and I had very little money in the bank,” she said. “I had my very first screen test in L.A. and I sh*t the bed. I thought, this is it, a glaringly obvious statement from the universe being like ‘Hun, you’ve got to do something else.’ I decided I wasn’t going to act anymore. Literally the next day, I got the audition and I went in and was stoked because Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are my idols.”

Natasha Lyonne’s Russian Doll first premiered on Netflix back in February 2019 and was renewed for a second season in June 2019. The series was created and executive produced by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland. The first season followed a young woman Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), who dies repeatedly during a New York party that never seems to end. The series is a fresh take on the Groundhog Day premise. Russian Doll also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett. The series is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.