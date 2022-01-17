Ricky Gervais reveals all about After Life’s poignant final scene

After Life season 3 is finally here, with viewers everywhere tuning into the third and final instalment of the dark comedy series.

Since season 1, we've been following Tony (Ricky Gervais) as he comes to terms with the loss of his wife Lisa, often using unhealthy coping mechanisms which have damaged his relationships with those in the town.

The emotional season 3 ending takes place at a town fair, a place that Tony would usually avoid, where he's joined by many of the characters fans have come to know and love over the course of the series.

This is a poignant moment for Tony, as he's starting to embrace life again and is able to move on from such a traumatic time in his life.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com Ricky Gervais said: "The fair is important because it’s been going for 500 years. It’s a place where people have been going for 500 years, different people. And the ending is saying that we all die, but not today. And life goes on. That’s what that ending is.

“I think it’s a good ending, I think it’s a hopeful ending, and I think it’s a real ending. And it’s just saying, that was that. What’s next? Because the whole show is all about endings and beginnings. It’s all about people thrown together randomly."

#AfterLife3 Number 1 on Netflix, still trending around the world, and a beautiful Tweet about it every 2 seconds. I Love you ❤️ I need to sleep now but please keep the party going without me. Just like life 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KCkYZgLXFuJanuary 15, 2022 See more

He added that the ending of After Life is all about the idea that life is worth living, and said: "You can’t choose where you’re born. You can’t choose what brain you’ve got. You can’t really choose who you are, or who you bump into. We’re just souls floating on the breeze. That’s the theme of it.

"And hopefully, you bump into someone that suits you. And [Tony] did, and it was perfect. And he knows he can’t have it again, and I’m happy with that. It asks the big question: 'if you lose everything, is life still worth living?' And my answer is 'yes.' If you’ve got something to do, if you’ve got something to get up for, then keep going, because you haven’t got long anyway."