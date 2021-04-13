Roku OS 10 makes an already great experience even better

Roku today has taken the wraps off Roku OS 10.0, which will bring a host a few features while keeping the core Roku experience intact.

Probably the biggest addition for most folks will be support for Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit coming to devices on the lower end (as in non-4K) of the Roku spectrum. That means that yo'll be able to use AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on devices like the Roku Express, which tops out at 1080p resolution, as well as more Roku TV models. AirPlay 2 allows you to easily stream just about anything from an iPhone, iPad or Mac, as well as easily share your screen. HomeKit will allow those devices to more easily control HomeKit-enabled devices via Roku.

Another good addition is the "instant resume" feature, which is exactly how it sounds. If a channel supports it, you'll be able to instantly get back to whatever you're watching, where much faster reload times. At launch, Instant Resume will be supported by more than 15 streaming channels, including AT&T TV, FilmRise, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, Fubo Sports Network, HappyKids TV, Plex, STARZ, and The Roku Channel.

And speaking of live TV, Roku will now let you customize your Live TV Channel Guide. You'll be able to hide individual channels you don't want to ever see, and add other channels to a favorites list for a more custom experience. You'll be able to quickly flip between your favorites, channels you visited recently, or see every channel you have access to.

MORE: The best Roku you can buy in 2021

There's also been a good bit of work under the hood, too. If you're using Wifi with your Roku device, it'll let you know if there's a better wireless option available, in hopes of getting you onto a faster 5 GHz network. There also are new configuration options for using game consoles along with a Roku TV and can automatically set you up for the best refresh rate, HDR and latency modes, and THX Certified Game Mode. If you prefer to use voice entry with the on-screen keyboards, that'll be an option now, and there's new support for the HDR10+ flavor of high dynamic ranges which is especially important for televisions from Samsung.

The updated Roku OS 10 has begun rolling out to certain Roku players and will hit more models in the coming weeks. (Roku TVs typically take a little longer than Roku's own players, so hang in there!)