Roku today announced its first original series, Cypher, will premiere on The Roku Channel on March 19. The series stars Martin Dingle Wall (Home & Away, COPS L.A.C.) as FBI cryptanalyst Will Scott, who uncovers a hit list.

Here's the gist of the show, which will comprise seven 1-hour episodes:

"Will soon finds himself in the crosshairs of the bad guys who want their list back. He must navigate the murky waters of loyalty and betrayal amongst an underground ring of hackers, hit men and FBI agents — all as the clock ticks in pursuit of the latest targets."

Cypher will be free to watch on the ad-supported Roku Channel in the United States and in Canada. The Roku Channel is available not just on Roku players and Roku TVs, but also on the web.

“Roku is a pioneer in TV streaming with millions of engaged users,” executive producer and showrunner Zeus Zamani said in a press release. "The Roku Channel is a premiere destination for streaming entertainment because of the scale and diversity of its audience.”

The Roku Channel has become a driving force for the No. 1 streaming platform in the United States, with an estimated 63 million people reached in the fourth quarter of 2020. That was up 100 percent year over year.

“As The Roku Channel continues to grow, we’re constantly looking for ways to elevate the streaming experience for our viewers and get them to great entertainment easily and for free,” said Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, at Roku. “Because of The Roku Channel’s incredible reach, CYPHER has the ability to be streamed by millions of engaged viewers. We are excited to license this content exclusively for our U.S. and Canadian audiences and premiere it on The Roku Channel.”

In addition to Wall, Cypher stars Jaclyn Hales, Mary Helen Schmidt, Lauren Gravitt, Brian Krause, John Reardon, Eve Mauro, and John J. Jordan.

