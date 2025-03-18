Rose Ayling-Ellis' Code of Silence gets a release date — and it's soon

We finally know when Code of Silence will arrive on ITV1... and it's just a few months away!

ITV has confirmed the much-anticipated crime drama starring Rose Ayling-Ellis will be hitting our screens on Sunday, May 18, 2025, with the whole series dropping on ITVX the same day.

The six-part tale tells the story of deaf caterer, Alison Woods, who is recruited to help police with a thrilling investigation after a detective asks her to lip-read the conversations of some dangerous criminals.

Rose Ayling-Ellis proved a massive hit with viewers when she won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and has also previously appeared in EastEnders.

Yet this will be her first leading role in a primetime drama and she explained how excited she was for viewers to see the series, which was created by Catherine Moulton, who drew on her own experiences with lip-reading and hearing loss for the show.

"When I first read Catherine Moulton’s script it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding have enabled her to write a truly authentic character," she says. "I knew I had to be a part of this project!"

The six-parter, which co-stars Andrew Buchan, Charlotte Ritchie and Kieron Moore, will also be produced with the support of a diverse cast and crew from the deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse communities.

A synopsis from ITV explains how the show follows Alison Brooks (Rose Ayling-Ellis), a smart and determined deaf woman, who's spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations.

"Alison's life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) and DI James Marsh (Andrew Buchan), recruited for a covert operation, Alison is tasked with surveilling a dangerous gang as they plot a high-stakes heist, thrusting her into a world of crime, deception, and risk like never before.



"As she deciphers their secret exchanges, Alison becomes an invaluable asset to the case, but the deeper she gets, the more perilous her role becomes. When she crosses paths with Liam Barlow (Kieron Moore), the gang’s newest recruit, an unexpected and dangerous bond forms between them, one that threatens to expose her true identity while pulling her further into the criminal world.

"Juggling the pressures of undercover work, family struggles, and the fallout of a long-term relationship, Alison must navigate a world of deception and danger, testing her resilience and ultimately reshaping her life forever."

Code of Silence premieres on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player on Sunday, May 18.