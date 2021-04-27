Rose Byrne takes us back to the 1980s in the first teaser for Apple TV's 'Physical'

You don't even have to watch the new teaser for Apple TV+'s Physical, which stars Rose Byrne and premieres on June 18, to have some idea of what's in front of you.

We're not greeted by Olivia Newton John, unfortunately (that'd be a little too on the nose, perhaps), but instead by the Buggles. And also by some big hair on Byrne, which is par for the course in the '80s, to say nothing of what you might find on any one of the televised aerobics shows that were all the rage back then.

Maybe digging her leotard out of her butt isn't exactly what you expected to see from Byrne's character so early, but here we are. (And, also, par for the course.)

Here's the full take on what to expect, from Apple:

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image … that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.