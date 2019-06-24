Samsung's Serif TV now features QLED display, available for $1,600

What you need to know • The 55-inch Serif now features a QLED display and is available for $1,600. • The Serif features a distinct "I" shape design. • The TV also features an Ambient Mode.

Samsung on Monday announced that The Serif, a TV that looks more like a piece of art, is now available for $1,600 . Featuring a 55-inch QLED display, The Serif is particularly notable for its unconventional design.

According to Andrew Sivori, TV Product Marketing at Samsung, The Serif has been designed as a gateway for "personal expression in the home" and to challenge consumers to re-think how the TV fits into their home.

The Serif forms a distinct "I" shape and looks reminiscent of a university chalkboard. The TV's design is the result of a partnership between Samsung and Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, whose design work has been featured in museums around the globe.

In addition to its unconventional design, The Serif comes equipped with a 55-inch QLED display and an Ambient Mode, the latter of which turns the TV into a large smart display. When Ambient Mode is activated, it can display useful information, such as the weather, or it can display world-renowned photographs.

The 55-inch Serif is available now from Samsung and select retailers for $1,600 .