Sandra Bullock fries The Kitchen to poach Netflix Top 10's #1 crown

Futuristic thriller The Kitchen has had everyone talking, but the new Netflix release isn't topping the streamer's UK movies ranking. Instead, the number one slot has been poached by a Sandra Bullock movie.

At number one is The Lost City, an adventure movie that sees a romance novelist abducted by an eccentric billionaire who wants her to locate a lost treasure, which ends up in all sorts of chaos as she was certainly not expecting that!

Sandra Bullock plays the leading role of Loretta but also has a secondary role as Dr. Angela Lovemore, the heroine in her book series.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum stars opposite her as Alan, a dimwitted cover model for Loretta's novel The Lost City of D. He also plays Dash McMahon, the hero in her book series.

Daniel Radcliffe plays the billionaire who instigates this whole situation, kidnapping Loretta in the hopes that she can help him secure the treasure, so there's a star-studded cast attached to this movie.

The movie was released in 2022 and currently has a comfortable score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics agreeing that "The Lost City doesn't sparkle quite as brightly as some classic treasure-hunting capers, but its stars' screwball chemistry make this movie well worth romancing."

The Kitchen is currently at number 2 in the Netflix top film list in the UK (Image credit: Netflix)

There's certainly been some interest in The Kitchen, though, as it sits at number 2 in the Netflix rankings at the time of writing. The dystopian movie is set in an alternate future in London, where all social housing has been eliminated.

Amid this, Izi (Kane Robinson) and Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) must fight to navigate the world as residents of the titular Kitchen, a community that refuses to abandon their home.

It also marks the directorial debut of Daniel Kaluuya, known for his roles in the Jordan Peele movies Get Out and Nope, as well as the Marvel movie Black Panther. So it's been a hugely anticipated movie for fans of the star.

But how has it performed so far? To date, it has an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 87%, with the critics' consensus reading: "Smart sci-fi that's solidly grounded in social commentary, The Kitchen suggests a bright future for the directing duo of Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares."

Both The Lost City and The Kitchen are available on Netflix.