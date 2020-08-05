See the trailer for Ridley Scott’s HBO Max series ‘Raised by Wolves’

Ridley Scott, the Academy Award-nominated director of Black Hawk Down and Gladiator will be making his television debut with the release of Raised by Wolves Sept. 3 on HBO Max.

The new streaming service dropped its first trailer for the show today, previewing an extremely creepy post-apocalyptic future. Earth has been destroyed by war and the last chance for humanity’s survival is a colony where babies are grown in vats and nurtured by the android Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim).

The trailer shows Mother telling her young charges the story of the Three Little Pigs while working with her kids on various appropriate crafting projects including weaving rugs and building homes out of wood. The planet they’re living on is also home to some ominously large bones and maybe animated skeletons. As the colony grows, religious differences arise among the humans that threaten to destroy everything unless the androids can manage to control their beliefs.

Scott seems to have a special interest in homicidal androids, who prominently feature in his science fiction films Blade Runner and Prometheus. Raised by Wolves seems to be following the same theme as Mother is shown covered in blood and unleashing terrible violence on those that have disturbed her mission. While she might want to paint new arrival Marcus (Travis Fimmel) as the villain of her fairy tale, voiceover from the Vikings star makes it clear that Mother is the real monster.

Winta McGrath plays Campion, one of the children being raised by Mother. Other cast members include Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah and Ivy Wong. Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, which is also produced by his Scott Free Productions. Aaron Guzikowski is the show’s writer and creator.