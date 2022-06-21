Sherwood fans gripped by Line of Duty 'H' style mystery

Sherwood continued on BBC1 this week, and fans have started comparing it to Line of Duty after a mystery surrounding a spy cop emerged.

There's something going on in Sherwood, as we know an undercover officer has secretly been living within the community since 1984, having assimilated during the strikes and stayed, settling into their new identity.

Last episode, we saw a shocking scene between train driver Andy Fisher (Adeel Akhtar) and new daughter-in-law Sarah Vincent (Joanne Froggatt), where the former lashed out and ended up killing her with a spade while his son was away on a business trip.

Considering Andy is a shy, reclusive person who tends to lean on his son for support, the ending of episode two blindsided fans as it's not like him to resort to violence. He seems genuinely remorseful for his actions in episode 3, leading us to believe it was unintentional, but perhaps there's more to Sarah's murder than meets the eye.

Right now, it seems everyone in Sherwood is a suspect and fans are enjoying the Line of Duty style mystery about who the undercover cop is, trying to work out their identity before it's finally revealed.

Undercover police officers are known to have had intimate relationships and even had families with people they were spying on, often leading double lives for years, so anyone in the community could fit that profile.

Taking to Twitter, fans were referring to the BBC drama with some saying Sherwood had them "more hooked than Line of Duty" and some spotted that they shared the same cast members too.

Sherwood's spy cop storyline is based on real events, and to learn more about it you can check out our Fact vs Fiction guide to find out everything you need to know.

Speaking about the drama, creator James Graham told What to Watch: "We're familiar with that as a tactic in other police dramas, like Line Of Duty, where we expect undercover officers to assume identities and go and fight organised crime or terrorist cells. What's completely shocking and is how that same thing was applied to completely non-violent, innocent, everyday people."

Sherwood continues on BBC1 on Tuesday, June 21 at 9 pm. Episodes are also available via BBC iPlayer.