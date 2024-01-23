Silent Witness fans are in love with Nikki's natty knitwear, but it's not cheap!

Silent Witness fans love the natty knitwear that Emilia Fox's Dr Nikki Alexander sported in the latest episode of the hit — although her cardigan would set you back over £200!

Mind you Nikki is a top forensic pathologist so we suppose she can afford an expensive taste in jumpers.

Fans were particularly taken with the yellow number she was wearing in episode four of Silent Witness season 13. And a viewer even managed to track down where it's been sold! Yes, for just £229 you can be the proud owner of the Piccalilli Alpine Cardigan (see below).

ERIBÉ Alpine Cardigan: £229 at the ERIBÉ website

You can copy Nikki Alexander's knitwear fashion trend if you have a handy £229! She sports the yellow Piccalilli colour (pictured) but you can browse from 16 other styles if you prefer. Each version is available in six sizes, though some colour-size combinations are already sold out.



One fan wrote: "You know you're not really following the 'plot' of Silent Witness when you find yourself scrolling for Nikki's jumper. That nice yellow one is by Eribe."

Another commented: "I am a lifelong Silent Witness fan and am completely in love with your jumper in this episode! Any idea where it was from and if it is still available?"

Another said: "We're getting some excellent knitwear from Nikki this series."

Of course, not everyone was impressed with Nikki's wardrobe with one writing: "Hate that yellow jumper Nikki's wearing".

This is far from the first time Nikki’s outfits have provoked comment, with a huge amount of fans loving Nikki's cosy style.

Peter Cherry (Image credit: BBC)

As to the actual plot of the latest story, Nikki and Jack (David Caves) were trying to work out if Professor Peter Cherry (Kevin McNally) was a murderer or not. After being turned down for a top job, the interview panel that shunned him kept mysteriously dying resulting in Cherry being the obvious suspect.

Most fans seemed to enjoy the two-part story, although it's fair to say perhaps it didn't quite reach the heights of the opening two-parter. That featured a quite brilliant plot which saw John Hannah guest starring as a pathologist whose wife had vanished.

Silent Witness continues on Monday 29 January on BBC One at 9 pm. The new story sees the team investigate when the mummified corpse of a woman is found in a flat after being dead for a year. They draw on all of their forensic and pathology knowledge to find out the truth of her identity and what happened to her. Nikki and co are determined to get justice for someone the world seems to have forgotten...