Sling launches free experience on Android and Amazon Fire TV in time for the Dem debate

Source: Sling TV (Image credit: Sling TV)

What you need to know • Sling is bringing some free content to Android and Amazon Fire TV devices. • It's already doing this on Roku. • That'll include the Oct. 15 presidential debate.

Sling today announced that it's bringing a bunch of free content to Android and Amazon Fire TV devices. that means no credit cards required. No Sling account sign-ups, even. Just load the app and start watching.

As you'd expect, the content is a bit limited. You'll be able to browse the "ribbons" (think menus) within the Sling app on Android phones and tablets, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire tablets. And whether you'll actually want to watch the free stuff is certainly a matter of taste; Sling calls out Live PD: Police Patrol , Hell's Kitchen , 3rd Rock From The Sun or movies such as The Illusionist and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

The move to a smattering of free stuff is almost certainly in direct response to what Roku has done with The Roku Channel , though it definitely still pales in comparison to all the ad-supported shows, news and movies Roku is putting in front of customers. (And remember that you don't even need a Roku device to take advantage of that free stuff.)

And Sling says as an added bonus that it's putting the Oct. 15 Democratic presidential primary debate. It starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on CNN.