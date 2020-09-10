Sling TV unveils AirTV Anywhere, a $199 four-tuner over-the-air streaming

Sling TV today unveiled AirTV Anywhere, a Wifi-powered over-the-air tuner capable of playing and recording up to four streams at once, on pretty much any device you've got at home. AirTV Anywhere is a connected OTV tuner in the same vein as HDHomeRun and Tablo in that it takes an over-the-air signal from an antenna and allows you to share it across multiple devices on your home network.

The box runs $199 and doesn't have any additional subscription fees. In addition to the four tuners — so you can watch different shows at the same time on multiple devices, or watch one show while recording another — AirTV Anywhere sports a 1-terabyte hard drive for recording, 802.11ac dual-band Wifi, and it integrates directly into the Sling TV app so all your channels are in one place.

In addition to Wifi, AirTV Anywhere also sports an Ethernet port for even better networking into your home router.

You don't actually have to subscribe to a paid Sling plan to use AirTV Anywhere — a free Sling account will get the job done. That said, if you buy an AirTV Anywhere you'll get a $25 credit toward a Sling subscription — which is good if you're a new subscriber or have an existing subscription. (That offer expires on Dec. 31, 2021, so you've got plenty of time to use it.

After all that? You'll be able to watch all that free OTA TV on pretty much any device you have at home, including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone and iPads, and Android phones and tablets.