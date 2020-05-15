Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming to CBS All Access

Source: CBS All Access (Image credit: CBS All Access)

Three of your favorite characters from Star Trek: Discovery are getting their own spinoff on CBS All Access . Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been announced for a time to be determined. It marks the third exclusive Trek series on the streaming service, alongside Discovery and Star Trek: Picard .

Strange New Worlds will follow Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) in the decade before Pike * Co. ended up on the USS Enterprise.

And some familiar (and unsurprising) names also are penning this series. The premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman, and the story was by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Goldsman. (The latter of which also will stay an executive producer and part of the creative team on Picard.

"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on STAR TREK: DISCOVERY last season," Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access, said in a press release. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to 'Star Trek.'"

"When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded STAR TREK: DISCOVERY last season, we meant it," Kurtzman also said in the press release. "These iconic characters have a deep history in 'Star Trek' canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the 'Star Trek' universe."

CBS All Access is expected to get a major overhaul later this year and into 2021 as it absorbs more content from the ViacomCBS universe. In addition to everything Star Trek , it's also the exclusive home to the Jordan Peele reboot of The Twilight Zone , and The Good Fight .