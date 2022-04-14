Stranger Things season 4: horror legend Robert Englund stars as new villain

Stranger Things season 4 is heading to Netflix soon, with fans ready to watch the latest installment of the drama mystery series. While we have some great returning cast members, we're also about to welcome some new faces too.

Fans of Stranger Things know that villains are a huge part of the story, ever since the now-infamous Demogorgon who appeared in the first season and terrorized Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). To kick off the series with a bang, we now know that Robert Englund will join the cast as a brand new villain.

That's right, Freddy Krueger himself is headed to Stranger Things season 4 where he plays Victor Creel, a murderer who is locked away in a psychiatric ward. Creel is set to be a recurring character in the new series and has been imprisoned gruesome murders of his family, which he committed on March 26, 1959.

In addition to Robert Englund, Kevin L. Johnson plays a younger version of Creel, who has been described as 'a disturbed and intimidating man' by Stranger Things creators.

A first-look image of Victor Creel shows Robert Englund with his eyes sewn shut, in a suitably disturbing image to tease the brand new season. He also has a 'blink and you'll miss it' appearance in the trailer, so keep an eye out!

Robert Englund is, of course, best known for his role in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise as well as the spin-offs Freddy vs Jason, and even provided the voice of Freddy Kreuger in a Halloween special of The Simpsons.

He has also appeared in TV shows such as Supernatural, Hawaii 5-0 and Charmed, so Stranger Things will be another beloved series to add to his repertoire as he brings his signature spooky presence to the small screen.

Stranger Things fans don't have long to wait either, as the first part of season 4 is heading to Netflix at the end of May. The second volume releases in July, so that's your Spring and Summer binge-watching sessions sorted!

If you missed it, the official synopsis says: "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things season 4, vol 1 releases on May 27, with the second following on July 1. All previous seasons are available on Netflix right now.