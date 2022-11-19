Strictly Come Dancing fans worry a bad choice could ruin Molly's chances of lifting the glitterball trophy

Strictly Come Dancing fans are worried a "bad choice" could have ruined Molly Rainford's chance of winning the competition.

This week, Molly and her partner Carlos Gu danced a jive to Bandstand Boogie by Barry Manilow.

Anton loved Molly's jive (Image credit: BBC)

But though the judges were impressed with Molly's flicks and kicks, the fans were worried that the odds are stacked against the CBBC star.

They took to social media to voice their concerns about the songs Molly has been dancing to - and in particular this evening's choice.

Was it the wrong song choice? (Image credit: BBC)

Carlos, Molly's partner, is a jive champion and his performance with Molly this evening certainly won over the judges.

Head judge Shirley Ballas called him the "king of jive" and told Molly that she didn't realise just how good her jive had been.

High praise!

And Anton Du Beke agreed, saying Molly's jive was "really, really good".

Even grumpy Craig Revel Horwood was impressed. Though he commented that Molly could have been "lighter", he added that Molly really "sold" the dance.

Molly and Carlos scooped an impressive 35 for their dance - three 9s and an 8 from Craig - much to their delight.

Molly and Carlos scooped a high score for their dance (Image credit: BBC)

But the fans weren't so thrilled with the performance, worrying that the dated song choice could have ruined Molly's chances of getting to the final.

Molly enjoyed the jive but the fans weren't sure (Image credit: BBC)

One viewer commented that the song didn't do the couple any favours, while others were more outspoken.

"Terrible song," one fan wrote, while another said it was "rotten".

Molly and Carlos did great, BUT that song didn't do them any favors. #Scd #Strictly

Terrible song! #StrictlyComeDancing

Molly done absolutely rotten in the song department again. Would it kill to give a young girl a current song? 😢#Strictly#StrictlyComeDancing

Wrong song - could have been used for a quickstep #StrictlyComeDancing

But has the song choice really ruined Molly's chances of lifting that glitterball? We'll have to wait until tomorrow evening's results show to find out.