Strictly Come Dancing fans worry a bad choice could ruin Molly's chances of lifting the glitterball trophy

Strictly Come Dancing viewers think something's not fair as the show reaches Blackpool week
Strictly Come Dancing fans are worried a "bad choice" could have ruined Molly Rainford's chance of winning the competition.
This week, Molly and her partner Carlos Gu danced a jive to Bandstand Boogie by Barry Manilow.
But though the judges were impressed with Molly's flicks and kicks, the fans were worried that the odds are stacked against the CBBC star.
They took to social media to voice their concerns about the songs Molly has been dancing to - and in particular this evening's choice.
Carlos, Molly's partner, is a jive champion and his performance with Molly this evening certainly won over the judges.
Head judge Shirley Ballas called him the "king of jive" and told Molly that she didn't realise just how good her jive had been.
High praise!
And Anton Du Beke agreed, saying Molly's jive was "really, really good".
Even grumpy Craig Revel Horwood was impressed. Though he commented that Molly could have been "lighter", he added that Molly really "sold" the dance.
Molly and Carlos scooped an impressive 35 for their dance - three 9s and an 8 from Craig - much to their delight.
But the fans weren't so thrilled with the performance, worrying that the dated song choice could have ruined Molly's chances of getting to the final.
One viewer commented that the song didn't do the couple any favours, while others were more outspoken.
"Terrible song," one fan wrote, while another said it was "rotten".
Molly and Carlos did great, BUT that song didn’t do them any favors. #Scd #StrictlyNovember 19, 2022
Terrible song! #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 19, 2022
Molly done absolutely rotten in the song department again. Would it kill to give a young girl a current song? 😢#Strictly#StrictlyComeDancingNovember 19, 2022
Wrong song - could have been used for a quickstep #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 19, 2022
But has the song choice really ruined Molly's chances of lifting that glitterball? We'll have to wait until tomorrow evening's results show to find out.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
