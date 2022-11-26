Strictly Come Dancing judges argue over Hamza's performance

Strictly Come Dancing viewers know the judges don't often agree completely when they give their critique of the dances.

But it's rare they actually argue about a celebrity's performance.

That's what happened this evening, though, when wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal.

Some fans loved Hamza's dance - others weren't so keen! (Image credit: BBC)

Hamza and Jowita danced an Argentine tango.

But when it came to hearing what the judges thought, well, they were at odds with one another.

Anton didn't like Hamza's leg action (Image credit: BBC)

Head judge Shirley Ballas complimented Jowita's feet and said Hamza was a true leading man.

"You make this lady shine," she said. "And that's what dancing is all about."

Anton said Hamza's bottom half looked like a footballer's legs! (Image credit: BBC)

But when it came to Anton Du Beke, he had a very different opinion.

"This was a dance of two halves," he said. "The top half was intense. It was strong. The bottom half looked like you played centre forward for Bradford City."

But as Anton was giving his critique, an annoyed Shirley interrupted to say: "What a load of rubbish!"

Craig Revel Horwood agreed with Anton and said the dance was "extremely messy" but Motsi Mabuse was keen to make the point that she absolutely agreed with Shirley.

A judging panel divided!

And when it came to the fans, they were equally at odds over the performance.

The female judges loved the performance but the men didn't agree! (Image credit: BBC)

One viewer said Hamza was a "delight".

While another Hamza fan said it was "utterly incredible" adding that Hamza is both "masculine and sexy" but "sensitive".

He's definitely got a fan-club there!

#hamza and Jowita were utterly incredible. He’s so masculine and sexy yet so sensitive too. Wow! #strictlycomedancing2022 #StrictlyNovember 26, 2022 See more

@bbcstrictly Hamza is just a delight in every possible way. Keep it up twinkle toes - loving every minute. #strictlyNovember 26, 2022 See more

But other viewers said they agreed with Craig and Anton.

One viewer said the Argentine tango was not Hamza's best dance, while another shared their view that Shirley and Motsi never want to criticise the CBeebies presenter.

Shut up Shirley we know Hamza is your favourite he can’t do no wrong, I agree with Anton & Craig , not his best dance.#strictlyNovember 26, 2022 See more

Sorry but Craig and Anton are right,,, I LOVE Hamza so so much, but honestly it feels like Motsi and Shirley don’t want to give him any critique anymore, even when they’re wrong #StrictlyNovember 26, 2022 See more

Hate living in a world where I agree with Anton du Beke but getting Hamza to lift his leg like he was tackling someone in the world cup three times in succession was certainly a choice #StrictlyNovember 26, 2022 See more

When it came to the scores, though, it seemed the judges weren't so divided after all.

Motsi and Shirley both awarded Hamza 10 points.

While Anton gave him 9, despite his harsh words, and Craig awarded Hamza 8 marks.

Not too shabby!

The judges' scores showed they weren't so divided after all! (Image credit: BBC)

Will the viewers vote to keep Hamza and Jowita in the competition? We'll have to wait and see!