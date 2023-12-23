Survivor fans are wondering if Dee and Austin are still together after that major finale blindside

Survivor season 45 wrapped up on Wednesday, December 20—warning: spoilers ahead! you could catch up on Paramount Plus if you missed the big episode—with a major blindside after Dee Valladares betrayed her island boyfriend Austin Li Coon in her quest to become this season's sole survivor.

During the final Tribal Council of the season, Dee announced in front of the remaining Survivor season 45 cast, as well as the jury, that after her ally and showmance partner Austin had secretly told her that they were going to blindside fellow ally Julie Alley, Dee went behind his back and told Julie to play her immunity idol. She also revealed that she had blindsided Austin yet again when she voted out his ally, Drew Basile.

The jury would go on to vote that Dee's shrewd and ruthless gameplay meant she deserved the title of sole survivor, giving her the million-dollar prize in a 5-to-3 vote over Austin, with whom she had closely bonded during her time on the island.

But that cutthroat strategy has left fans wondering: are Dee and Austin dating post-Survivor 45?

Are Dee and Austin dating? Survivor fans want to know

Survivor viewers were positively in a tizzy over on Twitter following Wednesday night's finale, wondering if the onscreen lovebirds kept their relationship going long after they said goodbye to the island.

And they're not the only ones: even Dee and Austin's season 45 co-stars have weighed in on the future of the reality-show power couple.

“I’m kind of nervous about the Austin and Dee thing,” their tribemate Kendra McQuarrie had confessed to Bruce Perrault and Julie Alley back during a November episode. “I think they’re secretly in love, which I love. And I want them to get married after.”

But has the couple's relationship been able to continue after that dramatic final Tribal Council? Both parties gave relationship updates to Entertainment Weekly following the finale's airing.

“You’re not going to like my answer,” Dee said in her EW interview. “This has been a whirlwind of emotions and we have decided to keep it low-key for now. It’s been too crazy and it’s getting crazier. So we’ve decided to keep it low-key for now, only because it’s been insane.”

When asked to specify what she means by "low-key," the Survivor star added: "Keep it low key is you'll see pictures here and there, but we're not going to focus on it right now because so much is happening in our lives and yeah, we're just going to keep it low key for now."

Austin echoed Dee's sentiments in his chat with the outlet, saying: "We kind of want to keep that a little private for now, just because things have been so crazy. The finale just aired and I don't think I'm ready quite yet for dealing with all the fans and giving out the answers. So going to keep that private for now."

So, not a hard yes or no but given that the pairing is still very much using "we," we're going to remain romatnically hopeful for these two!