Tacoma FD will be back in the firehouse for a third season on TruTV

Kevin Heffernan, left, and Steve Lemme — and presumably their mustaches — will return to TruTV for a third season of "Tacoma FD."

TruTV today announced that it's bringing Tacoma FD back for a third season.

The brainchild of Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme (you love Super Troopers? Then you love these guys), Tacoma FD has reached 11 million viewers in just its second season and is in the top five ad-support comedy series.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has achieved season after season” Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a press release. “With Tacoma FD’s fanbase continuing to grow, the show is a huge success story for us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of Station 24 shenanigans Kevin, Steve, and the incredible cast come up with next.”

Weitz will surprise Heffernan and Lemme with the announcement of Season 3 on the Aug. 6 episode of Talkoma FD, the video podcast-style aftershow from Heffernan and Lemme. (So, uh, don't tell them it's happening. Because it's a "surprise.")

“I'm incredibly excited — mostly because I get to watch Kevin begin his arduous, six-month mustache-growing process,” Lemme said. “He only has 12 hair holes in his upper lip, so it takes some time.”

That's a real quote, by the way. And if you have yet to watch Tacoma FD, it pretty much sums up the gist of the show.

In addition to Heffernan and Lemme, Tacoma FD stars Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike), and Hassie Harrison (Lucy), plus a host of guest stars.

TruTV is available on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV.