TCL announces new Mini-Led technology and 8K TV at CES 2020

Source: TCL (Image credit: TCL)

Vidrian Mini-LED backlights will bring increased brightness, contrast and clarity.

What you need to know • TCL has announced its new Mini-LED technology • It uses thin-film transistors to minimize filters between the backlight and LCD, increasing brightness, contrast and clarity. • It also announced that its 8K Roku TV is coming later this year.

In a press release TCL stated:

Taking the lead in global display technology innovation once again to deliver powerful picture performance, TCL's new Vidrian Mini-LED technology is the world's first TV backlight with the driving semi-conductor circuitry and tens of thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs directly infused in a crystal-clear glass substrate. Vidrian Mini-LED technology is the next stage in pushing LCD LED TV picture quality to unrivaled levels of sharp contrast, brilliant luminance and highly stable long-life performance. When combined with TCL's big-screen 8K LCD panels, this advanced backlight technology will enable consumers to enjoy immersive entertainment in all lighting conditions, from being enveloped in a movie in the darkest of home theaters to being thrilled by a daytime ball game in a sun-lit living room. TCL TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology will deliver an uncompromised viewing experience in any room at any time.

"Mini-LED backlight technology is critical for delivering powerful contrast performance and TCL is proud to have launched the world's first TV with mini-LED backlight, featuring over 25,000 micro-meter class backlights in the high-performance 2019 8-Series TV here in the US, and different models in other regions, to deliver extraordinary contrast and brilliant clarity," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "Last year's launch of mini-LED backlight technology in TCL TVs disrupted the industry but we certainly aren't stopping there. TCL continues to drive even better performance with this powerful mini-LED innovation and will make mini-LED technology more widely available throughout this year's TCL lineup."

The new technology will reportedly bring improved backlight brightness, better contrast, and clarity that can keep up with hours of gaming:

Unlike competing older-generation self-emissive TV display technologies that struggle with the brightest room conditions or long-term use with game consoles, TCL TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology will deliver exceptional contrast and powerfully brilliant luminance that are a perfect fit for any TV viewing lifestyle – from cinephiles that crave accuracy and detail to fast-twitch gamers that demand non-stop hours of lightning-fast color, contrast and clarity. By infusing pure glass sheets that span 65 inches, 75 inches or larger with tens of thousands of tiny light sources and all the circuitry that's required to individually control the precise light level in each zone of the TV's screen, the powerful TV performance will be in a league of its own.

Not only that, TCL announced that its 8K TCL Roku TV would be launched later this year. It also announced that it was joining other display industry leaders to develop a new 8K Association Certified program. TCL's 8K TVs are purported to bring a "new sense of depth and clarity" from today's 4K content. Alongside that, it also announced an automatic software update to select 2019 TCL Roku TV 6-series that will bring variable refresh rates, as well as more gaming features.

Check out the full Mini-LED press release here and TCL's website for the rest of its CES 2020 announcements.