The Terrace takes Samsung TVs outdoors

Source: Samsung

Just in time for summer, Samsung has announced a new outdoor TV dubbed "The Terrace." (Which could get fairly confusing if you're actually using it on a terrace.) It's a 4K QLED television "that's specifically designed to bring the full indoor entertainment experience outside."

The Terrace is available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models. And it's designed for the outdoors with an IP55 rating, meaning it's dust-tight and should protect "against water jets projected by a novel from any angle." So there's that. (There also will be an optional dust cover, Samsung says, which we'd definitely recommend.)

Brightness definitely is a factor when you're talking about watching TV outdoors. And to that end The Terrace has a brightness level of 2,000 nits.

This is a Tizen-based television, of course, and has all the Samsung smarts you're used to, along with Wifi and Bluetooth. It's got three HDMI connections and one USB, Ethernet (for those of you who have Ethernet on your lanai, and an optical audio port. It also handles HDR10+. There's also a new Terrace Soundbar to go with it — and it can either be mounted to the wall, or directly to The Terrace TV itself. It also has the same IP55 rating.

Size often can be a factor outdoors. The 55-inch model measures 49 inches across and 28.7 inches tall, and 2.4 inches deep. The 65-incher takes things up to 57.7x33.5x2.4 inches, and the 75-incher hits 66.6x38.6x2.4 inches.

Along with The Terrace and The Terrace Soundbar, Samsung also announced the release of its three new series of soundbars — the Q, S and T series. (All of which were previously seen at CES in January.)

The Samsung Q series — the flagship group — features wireless subwoofers, and Dolby Atmos in two of its three models. It also features Samsung's "Acoustic Beam Technology," which mixes the audio in conjunction with the environment.

The Samsung T Series is the follow-up to the Samsung R Series. And the S marks a new "lifestyle philosophy" and is coated with textiles from Kvadrat. And the S60T features Amazon Alexa on board.

Here's how they break down:

Samsung Q Series

Q800T: 3.1.2-channel soundbar with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos

Q870T: 3.12-channel soundbar with a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos

Q60T: 5.1-channel soundbar with a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer

Samsung S Series

S60: Single 2-channel soundbar

Samsung T Series

T650: 3.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer

T550: 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer

T450: 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer

Samsung didn't announce suggested retail pricing on any of the new products, so stay tuned.